How To Watch: UNLV Runnin' Rebels Vs Alabama Crimson Tide: Tuesday, November 25
Game Preview
The UNLV Runnin' Rebels men's basketball team is coming off a hard-fought loss on Monday night against the Maryland Terrapins in their first game of the Players Era Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. After leading the Terps at half, the Rebels ultimately fell by a score of 74 - 67. UNLV is now sitting at 3 - 3 on the season, and they will look to bounce back tonight against the Alabama Crimson Tide.
The Rebels will need to shoot significantly better and do a better job securing rebounds in tonight's game if they are going to avoid the same pitfalls that cost them the game last night. However, this was the first loss of the season that we wouldn't put at the feet of self-inflicted wounds, mental mistakes, and poor play. There are no moral victories, but they didn't lack the consistency and discipline in their game as they did in losses earlier in the season.
The Crimson Tide enters this game as the No. 8 team in the country; however, they lost their first game of the Players Era Festival last night against No. 12 Gonzaga. The Bulldogs beat them by 10 points, 95 - 85. Alabama is now 3 - 2 on the season and will look to bounce back against the Rebels. A loss would knock them back to .500, and UNLV could exit this game with a better record than the Crimson Tide. This should be a fun game to watch and a big game for both teams.
How to Watch
What: UNLV Runnin' Rebels vs Alabama Crimson Tide
When: Tuesday, November 25, 2025
Time: 11:59 PM EST
Where: MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada
TV: truTV
Live Stream: N/A
Players to Watch
Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn, UNLV Runnin' Rebels - Gibbs-Lawhorn leads the Rebels with 16.3 points per game this season. The junior guard once again led the team in scoring last night, dropping 17 points. However, he shot just 6 - 16 from the field. He will have to be more efficient if the Rebels are going to knock off the No. 8 team in the country in a nationally televised game tonight.
Labaron Philon Jr, Alabama Crimson Tide - The sophomore guard is the Crimson Tides' top offensive weapon. He is leading the team with 22.2 points per game, at their most efficient field goal rate of 55%. Philon also leads Alabama with 6.0 assists per game. If the Rebels are going to have a chance to pull off the upset tonight, they are going to have to find a way to slow their star down.
Other Ways To Follow
Sling TV
More UNLV Rebels On SI News