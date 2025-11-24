How To Watch: UNLV Runnin' Rebels vs Maryland Terrapins: Monday, November 24
Game Preview
The UNLV Runnin' Rebels men's basketball team is coming off two consecutive wins and are now sitting at 3 - 2 on the season. In their most recent game, they knocked off the Saint Joseph's Hawks by a score of 99 - 85. To this point, the Rebels have been inconsistent this season from game to game. They have looked like two different teams in their wins and losses.
However, it looks like their head coach, Josh Pastner, is starting to get them on track now that we are a couple of weeks into the season. This team is also waiting to get some players back from injury, and were always expected to take time to gel after adding so many players to their roster through the transfer portal this offseason. The Rebels are right where they want to be, nevertheless, this is going to be a tough task on Monday night against the Maryland Terrapins. They will play Maryland on a neutral court; however, the game is in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Maryland is currently 4 - 1 on the season and are coming off three straight wins, with the latest coming against the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers. It took them overtime to knock off the now 1 - 4 Mountaineers, so this game should not be viewed as a foregone conclusion. This is a team that the Runnin' Rebels are more than capable of defeating if they play their game, stay disciplined, and avoid mental mistakes.
How to Watch
What: UNLV Runnin' Rebels vs Maryland Terrapins
When: Monday, November 24, 2025
Time: 11:59 PM EST
Where: MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada
TV: TNT
Live Stream: N/A
Players to Watch
Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn, UNLV Runnin' Rebels - The junior guard has been the Rebels' top offensive weapon, leading the team both in scoring and shooting percentage. In their most recent game against the Hawks, he led the team with 16 points on 7 - 16 shooting from the floor, with eight rebounds, three assists, two steals, and one block. They are going to need him to step up again if they are going to pull off this win.
David Colt, Maryland Terrapins - This team is led by senior guard David Colt. He leads this team in scoring and assists. In their last game, he dropped 41 points and made 8 - 10 three pointers. If the Rebels are going to have any chance of winning this game, they are going to have to figure out a way to slow down Maryland's top star.
Other Ways To Follow
Sling TV
