How To Watch: UNLV Runnin' Rebels Vs Rutgers Scarlet Knights: Thursday, November 27
Game Preview
The UNLV Runnin' Rebels men's basketball team has lost both of their games in the Players Era Festival so far. After losing a hard-fought game to the Maryland Terrapins in their first game, they were destroyed by the Alabama Crimson Tide in their second game of the event. Following the two losses, the Rebels have dropped to 3 - 4 on the season.
They will look to get back on track on Thanksgiving afternoon when they take on the Rutgers Scarlett Knights. This will be another big opportunity for the Rebels against a team from a major conference. Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn has been their best player in this tournament and will look to help get them their first win of the week in this one. We expect this to be a tough game for the Rebels, who should put their best foot forward.
The Scarlet Knights are 4 - 3 on the season and have lost three games in a row. They have also lost both of their games in the Players Era Festival. Rutgers dropped their first game against the No. 17 Tennessee Volunteers by a score of 85 - 60, and lost their second game to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish 68 - 63. Like the Rebels, they will also be looking to get back on track on Thanksgiving Day. This is a game that Rutgers needs to win with a nightmarishly tough Big Ten schedule waiting for them on the other side of this festival.
How To Watch
What: UNLV Runnin' Rebels vs Rutgers Scarlet Knights
When: Thursday, November 27, 2025
Time: 4:30 PM EST
Where: MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada
TV: truTV
Live Stream: N/A
Players to Watch
Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn, UNLV Runnin' Rebels - Gibbs-Lawhorn has been the Rebels' best player in this tournament. In their most recent game against the Alabama Crimson Tide, the junior guard led the team with 25 points, shooting 9 - 19 from the field, 3 - 8 from three, and 4 - 5 from the free-throw line. He also chipped in with four rebounds, one assist, and three steals. If the Rebels are going to knock off the Scarlet Knights, Gibbs-Lawhorn is going to have to have another big game.
Dylan Grant, Rutgers Scarlet Knights - The Scarlet Knights' sophomore forward has been their top offensive weapon. He leads the team with 15.4 points per game and is shooting 52.9% from the field. Grant has also been impressive on the glass. In Rutgers' most recent loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, he scored 15 points and shot 5 - 8 from the field and 3 - 5 from three, while pulling down seven boards, dishing out two assists, and chipping in with one steal and one block on defense.
