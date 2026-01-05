How To Watch: UNLV Runnin' Rebels @ Wyoming Cowboys: Tuesday, January 6

Game Preview

The UNLV Runnin' Rebels are coming off a blowout win over the Air Force Falcons. They dominated the Falcons on the defensive side of the court, beating them by a score of 67 - 39. Knocking off Air Force moved them to 7 - 6 on the season and 2 - 0 in Mountain West Conference play.

Next up, the Rebels travel to Laramie to take on the Wyoming Cowboys. UNLV is one of four remaining undefeated teams in the conference. However, the other three undefeated teams are sitting 0.5 games ahead of them at 3 - 0. So, they will look to move back into a share of first place in the Mountain West with a win in this matchup.

For Wyoming, they enter this game at 10 - 4, but just 1 - 2 in Mountain West play. They are coming off a 20-point loss to the New Mexico Lobos, by a score of 78 - 58. The Cowboys will be looking to bounce back in this game back on their home court after playing their last two games on the road. This is going to be a very tough road matchup for UNLV. Head coach Josh Pastner is going to have to keep them focused and playing the tough defense that has been the key to their success so far, early on in their Mountain West schedule.

How To Watch

What: UNLV Runnin' Rebels @ Wyoming Cowboys

When: Tuesday, January 6, 2026

Time: 10:00 PM EST

Where: Arena-Auditorium, Laramie, Wyoming

TV: CBSSN

Live Stream: CBS App

Players To Watch

Tyrin Jones, UNLV Runnin' Rebels - Jones was a breakout star in the Rebels' big win over the Air Force Falcons. The freshman forward led the team with 14 points on 7 - 10 shooting from the field. He also pulled down six rebounds, swiped one steal, and swatted a team-high two blocks. If he continues to progress like he has so far this season, he could be a force to be reckoned with and a huge boost for UNLV.

Leland Walker, Wyoming Cowboys - The Cowboys' offense runs through Walker. The senior guard leads the team in both points and assists. He's scoring 13.6 points per game and 3.8 assists per game. If the Rebels want to go on the road and come away with another big win, they are going to have to figure out a way to contain their star guard.

Other Ways To Follow

ESPN Radio 1100 AM and SiriusXM 385

