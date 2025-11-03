How To Watch: UT-Martin Skyhawks @ UNLV Runnin' Rebels
Game Preview
The UNLV Runnin' Rebels men's basketball team will tip off their regular season on Tuesday night against the UT-Martin Skyhawks. This will be the first regular-season game coached by new head coach Josh Pastner. He has a massive signing this offseason and has previously coached at both Memphis and Georgia Tech. With a very different roster and a ton of talent being brought in through the transfer portal, it's tough to predict what this team will look like. Especially since they dealt with a lot of injuries this offseason. The men's basketball team actually mirrors the football team a lot. They also brought in a big-time new head coach in Dan Mullen, who rebuilt his roster through the transfer portal.
This is a game that the Rebels should be able to win over an Ohio Valley Conference opponent. If they can't win this game, their dreams of competing for a Mountain West Championship is going to look much further away than even imagined. Still, you never know once things tip off. This could end up being an exciting game.
How to Watch
What: UT-Martin Skyhawks @ UNLV Runnin' Rebels
When: Tuesday, November 4, 2025
Time: 10:00 PM EST
Where: Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, Nevada
TV: Mountain West Network
Live Stream: Mountain West App
Players to Watch
Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn, UNLV Runnin' Rebels - Gibbs-Lawhorn had an interesting week after he exploded with a massive offensive game against Lincoln University in the Rebels' final exhibition game. However, after the game, Josh Pastner both scolded him for a defensive lapse in the game, but also praised him for fixing the issue and improving his defensive intensity after the incident. He will look to come out in the season opener and have another big game on both sides of the court. There will be a lot of players looking to break out in this team's first game together, but Gibbs-Lawhorn is the guy that we'll be keeping a close eye on.
Afan Trnka, UT-Martin Skyhawks - Trnka is one of the Skyhawks' top returning stars. The team hopes that he can take a big step forward with his scoring this season, averaging 8.3 points per game last season, but he has already established himself as their top playmaker on the team.
Other Ways To Follow
KVVU - Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network (SSSEN), Fubo
More UNLV Rebels On SI News