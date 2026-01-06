How To Watch: Utah State Aggies @ UNLV Lady Rebels: Wednesday, January 7

Game Preview

The UNLV Lady Rebels women's basketball team is off to a strong start to their Mountain West Conference schedule. They are currently on a four-game winning streak and coming off a hard-fought victory over the Air Force Falcons. Defeating the Falcons brought their record up to 9 - 5 overall and 4 - 0 in Mountain West play.

After knocking off Air Force on the road, the Lady Rebs return back to Las Vegas to host the Utah State Aggies at Cox Pavilion on Wednesday night on the Mountain West Network. This is a big conference matchup for both teams, trying to climb up the rankings in the Mountain West. UNLV is one of just three teams that remain undefeated in Mountain West play this season.

Utah State is coming off a tough loss to the Nevada Wolf Pack. They lost the game by a score of 58 - 40. The loss dropped them to 6 - 7 overall and 2 - 2 in Mountain West play. Their focus will be on bouncing back against the Rebels in a tough road matchup.

We expect this game to be a knock-down, drag-out fight, and Rebels head coach Lindy La Rocque will need to have her ladies playing at their best if they are going to come away with a big victory in this one.

How To Watch

What: Utah State Aggies @ UNLV Lady Rebels

When: Wednesday, January 7, 2026

Time: 9:30 PM EST

Where: Cox Pavilion, Las Vegas, Nevada

TV: Mountain West Network

Live Stream: Mountain West App

Players To Watch

Shelbee Brown, UNLV Lady Rebels - Brown has been absolutely on fire. The senior forward is coming off a huge game in which she posted her third double-double of the season. She led the team with 16 points and 10 rebounds, while shooting 7 - 10 from the field and 2 - 2 from the free-throw line, and chipped in with two assists and a steal. That game was enough to secure her second consecutive Old Trapper Mountain West Player of the Week honor. If she keeps playing at this level, UNVL will be a tough team to beat.

Aaliyah Gayles, Utah State Aggies - Gayles leads the Aggies in scoring with 13.5 points per game. The junior guard also leads the team in blocks with 0.5 blocks per game. This is a well-rounded team that doesn't depend on any one or two players to carry them, but Gayles is their most dangerous offensive weapon. UNLV will have to figure out a way to slow her down if they are going win this game.

Other Ways To Follow

Silver State Sports and Entertainment Network (KVVU 5.2, Cox 125), theMW.com/watch

More UNLV Rebels On SI News