How To Watch: Washington State Cougars @ UNLV Lady Rebels: November 5, 2025
Game Preview
The UNLV Lady Rebels women's basketball team is set to tip off their regular season on Wednesday night. After a disappointing end to last season, which ended in a second-round exit from the Mountain West Conference Tournament after they won the regular season conference championship, the Lady Rebs will host the Washington State Cougars in their season opener. UNLV continues to have high hopes of once again winning the Mountain West and earning a bid in the 2026 NCAA Tournament. A feat that they have grown familiar with under head coach Lindy La Rocque.
This won't be Washington State's first game, though. They already have a loss on their record at the hands of the Idaho Vandals. They will hope to learn from their 87 - 85 loss and knock off the Rebels before they can get rolling. However, the ladies of UNLV will expect to come in prepared and beat their West Coast Conference opponent. This should be a tough first test for the Rebels, who will feature a lot of new members on their roster playing their first game tomorrow. Just because this is the first game of the year, that doesn't mean it's not an important one too.
How to Watch
What: Washington State Cougars @ UNLV Lady Rebels
When: Wednesday, November 5, 2025
Time: 9:30 PM EST
Where: Cox Pavilion, Las Vegas, Nevada
TV: Mountain West Network
Live Stream: Mountain West App
Players to Watch
Meadow Roland, UNLV Lady Rebels - Roland is coming off a great freshman campaign. Last season, she earned both Mountain West Freshman of the Year and Mountain West Sixth Player of the Year honors. This year, she comes in with much bigger expectations after already being named to the Preseason All-Mountain West Team. She is expected to blossom into a superstar this season. If she can take her game to the next level, it could go a long way toward the Rebels accomplishing their ultimate goal of making a deep run in the NCAA Tournament.
Elenora Villa, Washington State Cougars - The junior guard led the Cougars in scoring in their season-opener. She dropped 24, albeit in a losing effort. If the Lady Rebels are going to slow down Washington State, it starts with Villa. She is the player that their defense will have to focus on.
Other Ways To Follow
KVVU - Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network (SSSEN)
