How To Watch: Wyoming Cowgirls @ UNLV Lady Rebels: Wednesday, February 11

Game Preview

The UNLV Lady Rebels women's basketball team has gotten back on track after a surprising road loss against the New Mexico Lobos. They have now won two games in a row, with their most recent win coming on the road over the Utah State Aggies by a score of 71 - 60.

With that win, the Lady Rebs are now sitting in second place in the Mountain West Conference standings, just one game behind the first-place San Diego State Aztecs at 11 - 2 and 16 - 7 overall. Despite being just one game back, UNLV had very little room for error, given that San Diego State already holds a head-to-head win over them.

Next up for the Rebels are the Wyoming Cowgirls. Wyoming has been struggling, dropping three consecutive games, with their most recent loss coming at the hands of the Colorado State Rams in an 83 - 54 blowout. Currently, the Cowgirls have dropped to 5 - 9 in Mountain West play and 8 - 15 overall.

This is a game that the Rebels should win, but Wyoming is better than their record shows. So UNLV better come and play their best game. These teams will be facing off on Wednesday night on the Lady Rebs' home court at the Cox Pavilion.

How To Watch

What: Wyoming Cowgirls @ UNLV Lady Rebels

When: Wednesday, February 11, 2026

Time: 9:30 PM EST

Where: Cox Pavilion, Las Vegas, Nevada

TV: Mountain West Network

Live Stream: Mountain West App

Players To Watch

Shelbee Brown, UNLV Lady Rebels - Brown won yet another Old Trapper Mountain West Player of the Week award again this week. She has been on fire for months now. In their most recent win over the Utah State Aggies, the senior forward posted a ridiculous double-double in which she scored 21 points and grabbed 21 rebounds, while also coming away with three steals. Those were all team highs. When Brown is playing as she has been in conference play, the Rebels are going to be a very difficult team to beat.

Malene Pedersen, Wyoming Cowgirls - Pedersen is the leading scorer and rebounder for the Cowgirls. The senior guard is scoring 16.6 points per game with 4.0 rebounds, while shooting a team-best 44.5% from the field. If the Rebels want to avoid being upset on their home court, their key to success will be to contain Pedersen on both sides of the court.

