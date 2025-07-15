Illinois Transfer Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn Joins UNLV: What It Means For The Runnin’ Rebels
One of the first moves that new head coach Josh Pastner made when taking over the UNLV Runnin' Rebels men's basketball team this offseason was to secure a new starting point guard. He targeted Dravyn Gibbs-Lawhorn from the University of Illinois Fighting Illini.
Gibbs is a 6'1, 185-pound guard from Lafayette, Indiana. The former four-star high school recruit is the perfect fit for what Pastner is trying to do. He's an incredible addition through the transfer portal. Pastner was thrilled to get him on board.
"Dravyn is an exceptional talent with a unique blend of skill and athleticism that will make an immediate impact on our program," Pastner said. "His ability to create his own shot and play unselfishly will elevate our offensive dynamics. Beyond his talent, Dravyn's work ethic and character align perfectly with our Runnin' Rebel values. We are thrilled to welcome him to the Runnin' Rebel family and can't wait to see him flourish here at UNLV."
Last year, as a sophomore, Gibbs-Lawhorn made two starts but appeared in all 35 games. He averaged 5.9 points and 1.6 rebounds per game, while scoring in double digits nine times. His top performances came against some of his best competition. Against Wisconsin, he dropped a team-best 17 points and dished out five assists. He also scored eight points in a showdown with Duke. In his first career start, he scored 10 points when the Illini knocked off Ohio State. His career high came in the season opener when he scored 21 against Eastern Illinois.
With Gibbs-Lawhorn now running the point, UNLV has a versatile and explosive playmaker who can set the tone on both ends of the court. If he builds on the flashes he showed at Illinois, the Runnin’ Rebels could be a serious threat in the Mountain West under Josh Pastner’s leadership.