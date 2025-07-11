Josh Pastner: How UNLV's new head Men's Basketball coach's past led him to this role
Josh Pastner was hired as UNLV's new head basketball coach during the offseason.
Pastner has extensive head coaching experience between Memphis (2009-16) and Georgia Tech (2016-23).
Pastner, 47 has compiled a 276-187 record over 14 seasons as a head coach. His teams have won four conference tournaments, two regular-season conference championships and have made the postseason seven times (five NCAA Tournaments, two NIT). He earned the 2013 C-USA Coach of the Year award, as well as the ACC equivalent in 2017.
“We are thrilled to welcome Coach Pastner to the UNLV Family as he takes the helm of the Runnin’ Rebel Basketball program,” Harper said. “I have had the pleasure of knowing Josh for over 20 years, following his remarkable career from Arizona to Memphis and Georgia Tech. He is a fearless and relentless recruiter with success as a head coach and is also an exceptional communicator, deeply committed to engaging with the Las Vegas community. Furthermore, Josh is committed to connecting with Runnin’ Rebel alumni, ensuring that everyone feels involved in the program’s success. We are confident that he will lead us to win championships and return the Runnin’ Rebels to the NCAA Tournament.”
“I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to UNLV Officer in Charge Dr. Chris Heavey and Athletics Director Erick Harper for this incredible opportunity,” Pastner said. “I am truly enthused about becoming the head coach of the Runnin’ Rebels. This has always been a dream job for me, and I fully recognize the significance of UNLV in the landscape of college basketball. The program holds great importance for both the Las Vegas community and the region, and I am eager to unite Rebel Nation with the goal of restoring the program to national prominence.”
Perhaps the crowning achievement of Pastner's career so far was when Georgia Tech won its first ACC Championship since 1993. He coached six All-ACC players (Josh Okogie, Jose Alvarado, Michael Devoe, Ben Lammers, James Bank III, and Moses Wright).
Pastner led Memphis to four consecutive NCAA tournaments from 2011-14. They also won the regular season championship in 2012 and 2013. He also proved to be a dominant recruiter at Memphis, signing the best recruiting class in America in 2010 and the second-best in 2013.
Lute Olson employed Pastner as an assistant coach at Arizona from 2002-2008. After this tenure, John Calipari brought him on as an assistant at Memphis (2008-09).
