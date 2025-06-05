Josh Pastner Rebuilds UNLV Roster With Six Key Transfers In First Offseason
New UNLV Runnin' Rebels head coach Josh Pastner had a lot to deal with when he decided to take the job and replace former head coach Kevin Kruger. After the firing of Kruger, there was a mass exodus to the transfer portal, none more significant than Dedan Thomas Jr leaving for the LSU Tigers and his replacement Jailen Bedford going to the Virginia Tech Hokies.
However, Pastner hit the transfer portal hard and completely rebuilt the Rebels' roster. What Pastner was able to do in his first offseason as the head coach in Las Vegas is nothing short of incredible. He managed to lure six players to UNLV who he believes can be key pieces on his new-look roster as he rebuilds the program in his image in an attempt to return the Rebels back to their glory days. If he continues on the pace that he’s already started on, he may just be able to accomplish that goal that he’s been so vocal about since taking the job.
This is a full recap of every transfer portal addition that UNLV made this offseason.
Kimani Hamilton
Hamilton is a 6'7, 215 pound junior power forward who transfers from the High Point Panthers.
Naas Cunningham
Cunningham is a 6'7, 180 pound freshman small forward who transfers from the Alabama Crimson Tide.
Ladji Dembele
Dembele is a 6'8, 245 pound sophomore power forward who transfers from the Iowa Hawkeyes
Al Green
Green is a 6'3, 185 pound junior guard who transfers from the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs.
Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn
Lawhorn is a 6'1, 165 pound sophomore point guard who transfers from the Illinois Fighting Illini
Emmanuel Stephen
Stephen is a 7'0, 215 pound freshman center who transfers from the Arizona Wildcats.