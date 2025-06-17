Josh Pastner Turns Transfer Turmoil Into Triumph In First Offseason At UNLV
After the UNLV Rebels hired Josh Pastner this offseason there was a massive roster overhaul through the transfer portal. While he lost a ton of great talent, it was still considered an overall success for Pastner in his first offseason as the team's head coach.
Mountain West Connection even pegged them as one of three teams in the Mountain West Conference that benefited from the transfer portal in 2025. This is what they had to say:
"Is it crazy to put UNLV on here? All things considered, I think Josh Pastner’s done a good job with the portal despite losing 10 bodies from last year’s team, including star guard Dedan Thomas Jr. Again, it’s still too early to make any final conclusions because none of these teams have finalized their rosters... But I think nabbing former UC Irvine guard Myles Che and High Point’s Kimani Hamilton were phenomenal gets; Jack has them as two of the MW’s top-5 incoming transfers, and I think that’s a fair assessment. We will obviously have to see it in practice—and I still think there are some pressing needs he must attack—but I think Pastner’s building a program that could crack the top-5 next season. Those are my initial, way-too-early thoughts anyway."
Now that the rosters are close to being finalized, it's safe to say that Pastner did a great job with this roster all things considered. You can make a strong case that Kimani Hamilton was the best addition in the entire Mountain West Conference, and Al Green, Myles Che, and Howard Fleming Jr are all top 15 transfers in the conference.
The additions should outweigh the losses this offseason or at the very least balance the scales. Their new head coach turned what could have been a disaster into a win which could be a great sign for what's to come during his tenure in Vegas.