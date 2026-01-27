New Mexico Lobos Are Favorites Over The UNLV Runnin' Rebels

The UNLV Runnin' Rebels men's basketball team is set to host the New Mexico Lobos at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, tonight. With the game just hours away now, the predictions are rolling in quickly. So far, the majority of them have not been favorable for the Rebs. This next prediction we are covering is no exception. It comes from Kim Smith of Picks and Parlays. What's great about this outlet is they give you an exact score, which makes things much easier and more specific to analyze.



Picks And Parlays On The UNLV Runnin' Rebels



"UNLV comes into this contest with a 10-9 overall record. Over their last five games, the Rebels recently lost to San Diego State and Colorado State, while picking up wins over Utah State, San José State, and Boise State in overtime. That stretch shows a team capable of competing but still searching for consistency.



Offensively, UNLV is averaging 78.9 points per game while allowing 76.7 points per contest. The Rebels are shooting 46% from the field and pulling down 36.1 rebounds per game, numbers that suggest solid offensive efficiency but defensive vulnerability. They also average 14.3 assists per game, indicating a balanced but sometimes inconsistent offensive flow.



Defensively, UNLV has struggled to limit scoring, allowing opponents to push tempo and capitalize on breakdowns. While their athleticism can create steals and transition chances, maintaining defensive discipline has been a challenge, particularly against efficient offensive teams."



Picks And Parlays Prediction For New Mexico Lobos @ UNLV Runnin' Rebels



"New Mexico’s consistency, defensive pressure, and ability to force turnovers give them a clear edge in this matchup. With the Lobos limiting opponents to under 70 points per game, they are well positioned to control tempo and cover the spread on the road...



I’m leaning toward the over in this game because both teams average close to or above 79 points per game and play with enough pace to create scoring opportunities. UNLV’s defensive struggles combined with New Mexico’s efficient offense set up a game that can reach the mid-to-high 150s.



Final Score Prediction: New Mexico Lobos 82, UNLV Rebels 76"



The spread for this game has the Lobos as the favorites at -6.5. So, they are right on that number. This obviously isn't a crazy prediction; however, we disagree with the outcome of the game. We are predicting that UNLV pulls off the win in this game on their home court.

There is no doubt that this would be an upset; nevertheless, the Rebels have been improving each game and have played very well at home this season. This win will turn a lot of heads in the Mountain West Conference and let people know that UNLV is a team to be reckoned with this season.

