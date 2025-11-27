The UNLV Lady Rebels Bounce Back With A Win Over The Creighton Bluejays
The UNLV Lady Rebels' women's basketball team got back on track on Thanksgiving Eve when they knocked off the Creighton Bluejays at their annual UNLV Turkey Tip-Off. After dropping three in a row, they won this game by a score of 76 - 67. This victory brought the Lady Rebels' record back up to .500 at 3 - 3. Creighton is now at 1 - 4 for the season. It was a tough back-and-forth game with 10 lead changes before UNLV was able to pull away in the second half. The Lady Rebs trailed 40 - 35 at the half, but outscored their opponents 41 - 27 in the second half.
As a team, the Rebels shot an impressive 49% from the field compared to 37% for the Bluejays. Creighton was also outrebounded by a margin of 41 - 31. UNLV also got the line for 22 free-throw attempts compared to the Bluejays, who shot just four.
Sophomore forward Meadow Roland was a force in this game. She scored 25 points, shooting 9 - 13 from the floor, 2 - 4 from beyond the three-point arc, and 5 - 8 from the free-throw line. Roland also led the team with 12 rebounds and chipped in with two assists, one steal, and one block.
Teagan Colvin finished second on the team in points. The sophomore guard scored 11 points and made three of her four three-point attempts. She also led the team with five assists and chipped in with three rebounds.
Senior forward Shelbee Brown led the team with four steals and pulled down 11 rebounds. She also scored nine points but only shot 2 - 7 from the field, while dishing out two assists.
Aaliyah Alexander continued to struggle in this one. The senior guard scored nine points, while shooting 4 - 11 from the field, 1 - 4 from three, and 0 - 2 from the line. We'd expect her to get over her shooting woes and bounce back sooner rather than later. She also had four assists and two rebounds.
For the Bluejays, Kennedy Townsend led the team with 17 points, while also grabbing five rebounds, dealing out three assists, and blocking a shot. Ava Zediker led the team with eight assists and two assists. She pulled down six rebounds and scored eight points.
