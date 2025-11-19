The UNLV Lady Rebels Drop Second In A Row To The Montana State Bobcats
The UNLV Lady Rebels women's basketball team suffered a tough loss on Tuesday night on the road in Bozeman, Montana. They dropped the game to the Montana State Bobcats by a score of 94 - 81. UNLV sinks to .500 at 2 - 2 on the season, while Montana State climbs to 4 - 0. This was a game that the Bobcats took charge of in the first half and carried that right through to the end of the game.
Despite losing by a decent margin, the Rebels both outshot and outrebounded the Bobcats. UNLV shot 45% from the floor and grabbed 51 rebounds, while Montana State shot 42% and pulled down 42 boards. However, turnovers were a major issue for the Lady Rebs. The Bobcats were much better with the ball in their hands. While UNLV dished out just 11 assists, got seven steals, and turned the ball over 24 times, Montana State had 16 assists, 17 steals, and only turned the ball over 12 times. That was the difference in the game and the reason the Rebels lost this one.
Aaliyah Alexander led the Rebels in scoring with 18 points on an inefficient 6 - 20 shooting. The senior guard also had five rebounds, a team-high three assists, but she also turned the ball over six times on Tuesday.
Mariah Elohim had a big game off the bench, pouring in 15 points. She also chipped in with one rebound and one assist, but was tied for second on the team with four turnovers. Still, those 15 points were big and came on just 12 shots.
Shelbee Brown led UNLV with 12 rebounds while scoring eight points. She did a great job on the boards.
Sophomore forward Meadow Roland had another well-rounded game with 13 points, eight rebounds, one assist, four blocks, and three steals. She continues to look like the best player on this team.
For the Bobcats, sophomore forward Addison Harris was the star of the night. She scored a game-high 26 points, while shooting 10 - 16 from the floor and 5 - 9 from beyond the arc. Harris also chipped in with six rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block. Taylee Chirrick also had a big game, scoring 16 points, pulling down 10 rebounds, and coming away with seven steals. She also shot 50% from the field and dished out three assists.
More UNLV Rebels On SI News