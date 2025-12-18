The UNLV Lady Rebels Escape First Mountain West Matchup With A Win

The UNLV Lady Rebels women's basketball team escaped with a win on Wednesday night with a big fourth quarter against the Grand Canyon Lopes. This was the first game of their Mountain West schedule, and they came away with a tight 61 - 60 victory. With this win, the Lady Rebs are back above .500 at 6 - 5, and they are now 1 - 0 in Mountain West play. Grand Canyon drops to 1 - 10 on the season and 0 - 1 in the Mountain West. This is a game we would have liked to see the Rebels win more convincingly, but at the end of the day, a win is a win.

Grand Canyon went into the fourth quarter with a 48 - 41 lead, but the Rebels were able to outscore them 20 - 12 in the final period to squeeze out a victory. Sophomore forward hit the game-winning shot in the final seconds of the game to swing the score from 59 - 60 to 61 - 60.

UNLV shot much better in this game, shooting 50% from the field, 30% from beyond the three-point line, and 67% from the free-throw line. They also forced 15 turnovers to nine in this game. The reason this game was so close was that the Lopes dominated the Rebels on the boards, 40 - 22.

It was great to see the Rebels' stars step up and play great. They had four players in double digits. However, the rest of the team totaled just five points. This team looks like they are close to putting it all together, but they aren't there yet.

Jasmyn Lott once again led the team in points. She scored 20 points while shooting 9 - 18 from the field and 2 - 2 from three. The senior guard also chipped in with four rebounds, two assists, one steal, and two blocks.

While Lott was the star of the game, right behind her was Shelbee Brown. The senior forward scored 11 points on 5 - 6 shooting with nine rebounds and two assists. She also limited her turnovers to just two.

Roland played great offensively, scoring 14 points on 7 - 8 shooting. The sophomore forward also grabbed two boards, dished out one assist, and had one steal. This is what we want to see from her on offense.

It was also good to see senior guard Aaliyah Alexander looking a lot more like herself. She scored 11 points on 3 - 6 shooting, but went 5 - 5 from the free-throw line. Alexander also had one rebound, four assists, and two steals.

Anisa Jeffries was the star of the game for the Lopes. She led the team with 12 points, shooting 5 - 7 from the field. She also contributed on the boards with five rebounds.

Next up for the Lady Rebs are the New Mexico Lobos on Saturday afternoon on their home court at the Cox Pavilion.

