The UNLV Lady Rebels Get Outclassed In Loss To The Cincinnati Bearcats

The UNLV Lady Rebels women's basketball team fell to the Cincinnati Bearcats on Saturday in their final non-conference game before kicking off their Mountain West Conference schedule against the Grand Canyon Lopes this week on Wednesday, December 17. The Bearcats won this game by a score of 65 - 48 after dominating the Lady Rebs in the second half. UNLV went into the half with a 27 - 26 lead before being outscored 39 - 21.

The loss drops the Rebels back down to .500 with a record of 5 - 5. More alarmingly, they are now 1 - 4 on the road. They are going to have to find a way to play better away from Las Vegas if they plan on competing for a Mountain West Conference title this season. With this win, the Bearcats bring their record up to 5 - 6. Next up for Cincy are the Howard Bison before they tip off Big 12 play against the No. 23-ranked Oklahoma State Cowgirls.

There are a number of things you can point to for the Rebels' struggles this season in their losses and specifically in this loss, but none are more obvious than the fact that this team struggles to shoot. UNLV shot 29% from the field, 27% from three, and 57% from the free-throw line. This comes down to their star players.

Sophomore forward Meadow Roland shot just 3 - 10 from the field, Senior guard Jasmyn Lott shot 6 - 15, and senior guard Aaliyah Alexander shot just 5 - 15. These three have to be better if the Rebels are going to have any kind of success this season.

Lott led the team with 16 points, while Alexander chipped in with 12 of her own. The entire bench scored just three points. That is something that will have to improve as well. Cincinnati got 27 points from their bench.

Senior forward Shelbee Brown led the Rebs with six rebounds in a game that they were outrebounded 48 - 33 by the Bearcats. Senior guard Destiny Leo led the team with three assists, another stat they were outclassed in by a total of 14 - 9.

While Roland did struggle mightily on offense, scoring just eight points and dishing out one assist, she was their top contributor on defense, leading the team with four steals and three blocks. Senior forward Destiny Brown also blocked three shots.

Mya Perry led the Bearcats with 13 points in this game. She also chipped in with two assists, one rebound, two steals, and one block.

More UNLV Rebels On SI News