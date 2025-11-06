The UNLV Lady Rebels Knock Off The Washington State Cougars In Their Season Opener
The UNLV Lady Rebels women's basketball team won their season opener on Wednesday over the Washington State Cougars 64 - 51. It was an impressive start to the season for Lindy La Rocque's squad. Washington State drops to 0 - 2 after the loss, while the Lady Rebs start their season off at 1 - 0.
Game Recap
It was the ability to get to the line and make their free throws that won the game for the Lady Rebs. They made 24 of their 29 free-throw attempts, while the Cougars made just five of six. It was in the third quarter that the Rebels really pulled away. The Rebels outscored Washington State 16 - 8 in the third and held them to just 15.4% on two for 13 shooting from the field. UNLV also forced 20 turnovers, while turning the ball over just 12 times. Their nine steals were a big reason for that.
While they played well and it was a big win, they do still have some things to work on. They shot just 33.3% from the field and 18.2% from beyond the arc. That is going to have to improve as they move on and take on tougher competition.
Next up for the Rebels are the DePaul Blue Demons at the Cox Pavilion on Sunday, November 9, at 5:00 PM EST.
Top Stars
The three stars of the game for the Rebels were Meadow Roland, Aaliyah Alexander, and Jasmyn Lott. All three stars played 29-plus minutes and scored at least 17 points.
Roland had an incredible first game of the season. The sophomore forward scored 17 points, pulled down nine rebounds, and had a steal in 32 minutes. She led the team, shooting 53.8% from the field, going 7 - 13. She also made three of four free throw attempts.
Alexander led the team with 18 points in 32 minutes. She also pulled down two rebounds, dished out three assists, and grabbed a steal on defense. While she only went 4 - 13 from the field, she made nine of her 10 free throw attempts. Even on a night when she was struggling with her shot, she found a way to get it done by getting to the free-throw line.
Lott managed to pour in 17 points in 29 minutes. The senior guard also pulled down one rebound. She made 4 of her 12 shots from the field, sank one of her three three-point attempts, and made all eight of her free throws.
