The UNLV Lady Rebels Move To 2-0 With Win Over DePaul Blue Demons
The UNLV Lady Rebels women's basketball team came away with their second straight win to start the season over the DePaul Blue Demons on Sunday night. It was a back-and-forth game that saw 11 lead changes and nine ties throughout. They won the game by a final score of 85 - 78. It was a big win over a tough Big East opponent.
The Rebels were led in this game by their two top stars, Meadow Roland and Aaliyah Alexander. Roland was dominant in this game. The sophomore forward was tied for the team lead with 18 points, shooting 41.7% from the field and making eight of nine free throws. She also dominated in the paint, coming away with a team-best 15 rebounds and five of the team's six blocked shots, while chipping in with two assists and two steals with no turnovers.
Alexander was tied for the team's lead with 18 points. She did so, shooting 46.7% from the field and making four of six free throws. The senior guard also grabbed three rebounds and dished out a team-high three assists.
We also want to mention Destiny Leo, who gave the Lady Rebs the boost they needed off the bench. Not only did she score 11 points, which was more than other bench player in the game, but she also made two of the Rebels' three three-pointers, as they otherwise struggled making just three of 16 shots from beyond the arc.
For the Blue Demons, Kate Novik led their offense with 20 points in 32 minutes, while also leading the team with six assists. Natiah Nelson also impressed with 17 points and six rebounds, but it was Michelle Ojo who led the team with seven rebounds.
UNLV will now be off until Friday, when they host the No. 7-ranked Baylor Bears. That game will be a major test for head coach Lindy La Rocque and her Rebels squad. Both teams will go into the game at 2 - 0 and hoping for a big win. Baylor will be the heavy favorites, but you can never count the Lady Rebels out.
More UNLV Rebels On SI News