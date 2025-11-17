The UNLV Rebels Snap The Memphis Tigers' 11-Game Home Winning Streak With 14-Point Victory
The UNLV Runnin' Rebels men's basketball team went into Memphis and knocked off the Tigers on Sunday night by a score of 92 - 78. They continue to look like two different teams, but they looked great in this game. This win was extra special as it came in Memphis where head coach Josh Pastner used to coach. He was thrilled about how his team played in this one.
“Good win for us, really proud of our guys,” Pastner said. “We had a little bit of a tough stretch to start the season. We’ve had some injuries and we are trying to figure it all out as we go, taking over a new job and trying to establish culture. Things in Year One, you’re trying to establish and set the tone for the long haul. So I was really proud of our guys and how they responded and understood what we needed to do and what we are trying to do in the big picture of things...
I thought our fight and our toughness, to be able to win a game like this on the road, was going to have to be at a high level and our guys really did a nice job executing in the game plan.”
Freshman guard Issac Williamson and senior guard Howie Fleming Jr tied for the team lead with 25 points. Williamson went 6 of 10 from three-point range and came away with five steals on the defensive side of the ball. Fleming made 6 of 7 free throws and pulled down 12 rebounds. These two were the top players of the game for the Rebs.
Tyrin Jones had a solid game coming off the bench. The freshman forward scored 14 points, grabbed five boards, and blocked two shots. Jacob Bannarbie and Kimani Hamilton were tied for the team lead with six assists. Hamilton also scored 13 points and pulled down seven rebounds.
This was a strong game from start to finish for the Rebels, who led for the majority of the game. The loss snapped the Tigers' 11-game home winning streak. UNLV outshot Memphis 50% to 42% and won both the board and turnover battles. The Rebels out-rebounded the Tigers 36 to 32, had just 14 turnovers to 18, and dished out 19 assists to 13. If the Rebels are going to be successful this season, they need to continue to play like this. It's been a strange season so far. We have seen two great games and two terrible games. Currently, UNLV is sitting at 2 - 2 on the season, and the Tigers dropped to 1 - 2. Next up for the Rebels are the Saint Joseph's Hawks on Thursday Night back at the Thomas & Mack Center.
