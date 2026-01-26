The UNLV Runnin' Rebels Are In A Good Spot To Upset The New Mexico Lobos

The UNLV Runnin' Rebels will be hosting the New Mexico Lobos on Tuesday night, and the predictions have already started rolling in. This should be a highly contested matchup between the Rebels, who are currently 5 - 3 in the Mountain West Conference, and the Lobos, who are sitting at 7 - 2 in Mountain West play. The first prediction that we are covering for this game comes from Guy Bruhn of Doc's Sports Service. This is one that the UNLV faithful will be happy to see.

Doc's Sports Service On The UNLV Rebels

"UNLV has a record of 10-9 on the campaign. On the offensive side of the ball, the Rebels are hitting on 46.3% from the floor, which has them ranked 132nd in the country. UNLV has scored 1,499 pts on the season (78.9 per game) and they average 36.1 boards per game. They are assisting teammates 14.3 times per contest (182nd in D-1) and they turn it over 12.5 times per game. The Rebels commit 21.6 fouls every game and they go 67.9% from the free throw line.

The Rebels on defense are ranked 264th in the nation in points given up per game with 76.7. They are able to force 14.3 turnovers per game and allow teams to shoot 44.4% from the floor (224th in college). The UNLV defense surrenders 33.3% on shots from 3-point land (136 of 408) and their opponents are converting on 71.8% of their shots from the free throw line. They allow 14.4 assists and 35.5 boards every game, which has them ranked 263rd and 240th in those categories on the defensive end."

Doc's Sports Service's Prediction For New Mexico Lobos @ UNLV Runnin' Rebels

"Guy Bruhn's Pick: Take UNLV"

This is a game that the Rebels should at the very least be competitive in on their home court, and they should have a good chance of winning if they continue to play like they have been for the majority of Mountain West play.

UNLV has continued to improve throughout the season. Their defense keeps getting better, and they have been getting big offensive performances on a nightly basis. We do believe this game could go either way, and New Mexico should be considered the favorites, but no one should be surprised if the Rebels tough out a hard-fought victory in this one.

