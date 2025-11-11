The UNLV Runnin' Rebels' "Athleticism And Tempo Present Matchup Problems" For The Montana Grizzlies
The UNLV Runnin' Rebels men's basketball team hosts the Montana Grizzlies tonight in their third game of the young season. They are currently sitting at 1 - 1 and coming off both their first win of the season and the first win of the Josh Pastner era at UNLV. They will look to keep that momentum going tonight against the Grizzlies at the Thomas & Mack Center.
Montana is sitting at 2 - 1, but coming off their first loss of the season to the Stanford Cardinal in a 91 - 68 blowout. They are led by star guard Money Williams. This is a game the Rebels should be able to win, and it looks like the betting outlets agree. Jake Allman of Picks and Parlays made his prediction for the game, and Rebels fans are going to like what they have to say about the game.
Picks And Parlays On The UNLV Runnin' Rebels
"UNLV’s offense exploded last week and looks primed for another big performance at home. The Rebels are averaging 91 points per game while shooting 51.4 percent from the floor. Cunningham’s breakout showing gives them a clear go-to scorer, and he’s supported by a lineup that’s moving the ball efficiently with 19.5 assists per game. The Rebels’ defense has been inconsistent, allowing 77.5 points, but their 7.5 steals per game suggest they’re capable of generating turnovers and transition chances. UNLV went 11-5 in Las Vegas last season, and early shooting makes them a difficult team to chase on the scoreboard."
Picks And Parlays Prediction For Montana Grizzlies @ UNLV Runnin' Rebels
"Montana’s size could help it compete on the boards, but UNLV’s athleticism and tempo present matchup problems. The Grizzlies will need to control the pace and hit from outside to stay within striking distance. If UNLV maintains its offensive rhythm and continues to share the ball, this one favors the Rebels.
Prediction: UNLV 88, Montana 70"
This is a big win that Picks and Parlays is predicting. While they are projecting an 18-point win, we actually think this game will be a bit closer. The Rebels should still win by double-digits, but we have them winning by about 12 points over their Big Sky foe. The game tips off tonight at 10:00 PM EST on the Mountain West Network from Las Vegas, Nevada.
