The UNLV Runnin' Rebels Could Have An Uphill Battle Against The New Mexico Lobos

The UNLV Runnin' Rebels men's basketball team is back in action tonight at the Thomas & Mack Center against the New Mexico Lobos. UNLV are home underdogs in this Mountain West Conference matchup. Leading up to this game, there have been a ton of predictions quickly coming in. Very few have been favorable for the Rebels.

This latest prediction we are covering from Cameron Ross of Winners and Whiners is another prediction that has little belief in the Rebels winning this game. There is a chance that UNLV fans take issue with this one.

Winners And Whiners Prediction For New Mexico Lobos @ UNLV Runnin' Rebels

"New Mexico is the far better team in this matchup, playing great basketball, and it will continue to roll into Tuesday. The Lobos are better on both sides of the ball and will overwhelm a bad UNLV team in this game. Look for New Mexico to set the tone early as they established their game plan against a lackluster team. New Mexico is 1 game back of the conference lead and will play with purpose Tuesday night to get the win, inching them closer to the top of the conference. Take the New Mexico Lobos Tuesday night to continue their winning ways, as they get the win and cover on the road in Las Vegas...

Both teams score the ball well, as New Mexico averages more than 80, and UNLV is just below that mark. Expect both offenses to start the game strong, but the New Mexico defense will weather the storm. UNLV will go through rough patches and struggle to score as New Mexico pulls away Tuesday night. Take the under on Tuesday night as the New Mexico Lobos continue their winning ways when they rode a win and cover against UNLV."

While we don't get an exact score, they do specify that New Mexico will win and win by at least seven points based on their belief that the Lobos will cover. We disagree with this one. UNLV is going to pull off the upset on their home court in this game.

The Rebels have been coming together on both sides of the ball and getting better as they get deeper into their Mountain West schedule. They have also been strong in Las Vegas. Watch out for a big upset tonight.



