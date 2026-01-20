The UNLV Runnin' Rebels Face A Tough Matchup Against The Utah State Aggies

The UNLV Runnin' Rebels will go on the road to challenge the Utah State Aggies tonight. Utah State has established themselves as one of the top teams in the Mountain West Conference this season. While the Rebels are 4 - 2 in Mountain West play and 9 - 8 overall, the Aggies are sitting at 6 - 1 in the conference and 15 - 2 overall. However, the Aggies are coming off two straight shaky games, the most recent being a loss to the Grand Canyon Lopes. On the other hand, UNLV has now won two games in a row.

That hasn't changed the fact that Utah State is the heavy favorite in this game, and most predictions we've seen seem to agree. The most recent prediction comes from Kim Smith of Picks and Parlays. They are not giving the Rebels a chance to even be competitive in this game.

Picks And Parlays Prediction For UNLV Runnin' Rebels @ Utah State Aggies

"Pick: Utah State -16.5

Utah State is the clear side here due to their offensive efficiency and defensive consistency. With UNLV struggling defensively on the road and Utah State capable of scoring in bunches, the Aggies are well-positioned to pull away and cover a sizable number at home...

I’m taking the Under 156.5 because Utah State’s defensive discipline often forces opponents into inefficient possessions, especially late when they are protecting a lead. If the Aggies control tempo and UNLV has trouble scoring in the half court, this game can stay just below the posted total.

Final Score Prediction:

Utah State Aggies 86, UNLV Rebels 68"

We have stood firm on the fact that we believe the Rebels should be the underdogs in this game, but will be competitive. Picks and Parlays has them losing by 18 points, and we don't see that happening. This will be a close game going into the final 10 minutes of the game. It will not be a non-competitive blowout.

The Rebels are going to play tough defense in this game; nevertheless, what will determine this matchup is whether or not someone steps up with a big game on offense. It's going to take a 20-plus point game from one of their stars to pull off the unlikely victory. Guard Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn is the most likely candidate to do so.

