The UNLV Runnin' Rebels Have " A High Ceiling And Low Floor"

The UNLV Runnin' Rebels men's basketball team has been a bit perplexing this season. We have seen them go on both extended winning streaks and losing streaks, win games they have no business winning, and lose games they have no business losing. They have been playing well as of late, coming off a win over the Air Force Falcons, and winning four of their past five. Currently, they are sitting at 9 - 7 in Mountain West Conference play and 14 - 13 overall.

That is why it has been so difficult to find the right place for them in the Mountain West power rankings. These most recent power rankings come from Chris Murray from Nevada Sports Net. Fittingly, UNLV is right in the middle of them. This is what they had to say about UNLV, and tomorrow's opponent, the Grand Canyon Lopes.

Nevada Sports Net On Their No. 6 Ranked UNLV Runnin' Rebels

"UNLV is in a similar boat to Grand Canyon in terms of a high ceiling and low floor, although the Rebels’ issue has been a poor defense rather than the Antelopes’ inconsistent offense. UNLV also has a brutal schedule to close the regular season with games remaining against GCU, Nevada, Utah State and SDSU. Could the Rebels spike a win or two in there? Of course. But it’s hard to predict this team."

Nevada Sports Net On Their No. 5 Ranked Grand Canyon Lopes

"It’s hard to know what to think of Grand Canyon, which has wins over Utah State, SDSU and Boise State (twice) but has also lost to Wyoming, UNLV and Colorado State. We have a high-ceiling, low-floor situation thanks to its elite defense and inconsistent offense. GCU had a clear path to a first-round tournament bye before the home loss to Wyoming. Now that status is more fluid."

This is exactly where the Rebels belong, however, a win tomorrow night would give them the opportunity to undoubtedly jump Grand Canyon for the No. 5 spot. A win would give UNLV the same conference record as Grand Canyon and a season sweep with two head-to-head wins. The last time these teams faced off, UNLV won by a score of 80 - 78.

Interestingly enough, if they do win, their No. 4 team the Nevada Wolf Pack would be next up on the Rebels' schedule. There is definitely an opportunity for UNLV to climb over the last few games of the season.

