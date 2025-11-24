The UNLV Runnin' Rebels Have A Tough Matchup On Monday Night Against The Maryland Terrapins
The UNLV Runnin' Rebels will be facing off with the Maryland Terrapins on Monday Night on a nationally televised game on TNT as part of the Players Era Festival. This is a huge game for the Rebels and a game that UNLV is capable of winning, even if it won't be easy. However, the predictions are rolling in, and most aren't showing much faith in the Rebels. This one comes from Ben Hayes of Winners and Whiners. The UNLV faithful won't love their take on this game.
Winners And Whiners On The UNLV Runnin' Rebels
"UNLV used to be called the Runnin' Rebels back in the Jerry Tarkanian years and that name fit. This season, they are 14th in Adjusted Tempo according to KenPom and they're averaging over 93 points per game after beating St. Joe's 99-85 on Nov. 20 at home. Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn led six players in double digits with 20 points, adding eight boards...
Injuries have been an issue as Ladji Dembele (6-8, 255) has missed the last two games with a foot injury. The Iowa transfer is averaging 7.8 points and five rebounds in the first three games. UC Irvine transfer Myles Che, who averaged 12.3 points last season with the Anteaters, is also out with a foot injury."
Winners And Whiners Prediction For UNLV Runnin' Rebels vs Maryland Terrapins
"Maryland -2.5 (4 units)
Both teams have key injuries for this one, but Buzz Williams is the better coach in this matchup against former Memphis coach Josh Pastner. He's had some time to prepare after a near loss to an inferior team at home. With Gonzaga coming up, Maryland needs to win this game to gain some momentum against the Zags. The Rebels struggle defensively, allowing teams to shoot 45.5% from the field. They also shoot just 28.3% from beyond the arc...
The Terps are going to need to slow the ball down with a light bench against the Runnin' Rebels. Maryland ranks just 195th in Adjusted Tempo and they might need to be around 300 to win this game with a game on Tuesday. Defensively, Maryland's biggest issue is their three-point defense (35.5%), but they are facing a poor shooting squad in UNLV."
As we said, Maryland definitely deserves to be the favorite in this game, but the Rebels can win it. The issue is that they've looked like completely different teams in their wins and losses. If they come out and play a disciplined and intelligent game against the Terrapins, they will come away with the win. However, if they play like they have in their losses, they'll be in big trouble.
