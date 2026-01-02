The UNLV Runnin' Rebels Might Be In For A Battle Against The Air Force Falcons

The UNLV Runnin' Rebels men's basketball team will host the Air Force Falcons this weekend. While we don't usually cover predictions for basketball games, we found a good one here from Tony Sink of Doc's Sports Service. They did a good job of breaking down both teams and hit us with a surprise prediction. They were the only outlet we saw pick the Falcons this week. With Air Force sitting at just 3 - 10 and winless in the Mountain West, it makes sense that not many are rolling with them on Saturday. This is what they had to say.

Doc's Sports Service On The UNLV Runnin' Rebels

"UNLV has a win-loss record of 6-6 on the season. As an offensive team, the Rebels are connecting on 46.2% from the field, which has them ranked 153rd in college. UNLV has accumulated 982 pts for the campaign (81.8 per contest) and they average 37.6 rebounds per game. They are dishing out assists 15.8 times per game (109th in Division 1) and they are giving up possession 12.8 times per game. The Rebels have committed 21.2 fouls per contest and they hit 69.4% from the free throw line.

The UNLV defense allows 31.9% on 3-pointers (91 of 285) and opponents are knocking down 71.7% of their foul shots. They give up 15.4 dimes and 37.1 boards per contest, which is 297th and 293rd in the nation. The Rebels on the defensive end are ranked 308th in D-1 in points given up per game with 78.8. They are forcing 15.1 turnovers on a nightly basis and have allowed teams to shoot 43.8% from the field (210th in the country)."

Doc's Sports Service's Prediction For Air Force Falcons @ UNLV Runnin' Rebels

"Who will win tonight's NCAA game against the spread?

Tony Sink's Pick: Take Air Force"

It's hard to fully evaluate this prediction because the point spread is not actually set yet, but they believe that at the very least, the 3 - 10 Falcons will be competitive in this game and a tough opponent for the Rebels. In fairness, we have seen the Rebels struggle multiple times this year in what should have been easy win. However, they playing better now and have gotten healthier. This is a game we expect UNLV to win and win convincingly on their home court.



