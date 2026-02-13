The UNLV Runnin' Rebels Might "Have No Answer" For The Boise State Broncos

The UNLV Runnin' Rebels and Boise State Broncos are set to face off tonight for the second time this season. These teams faced off earlier in the season with the Rebels pulling out an overtime win in Las Vegas, but this time the game will be played in Boise. This is a crucial game for both teams, with both teams being tied at 7 - 6 in the Mountain West Conference standings.

Not many experts are giving the Rebels much of a chance to win this game. This next prediction comes from Bryan Bash of Predict Em!. They do not expect this to be close, and if you actually check their article out, they don't only think that the Broncos will cover the -9.5 point spread, but that the point spread is too close.

Predict Em!'s Prediction For UNLV Runnin' Rebels @ Boise State Broncos

"This game hinges on pace and defensive execution, and Boise State controls both variables. UNLV wants to push tempo and get into the 80s, but the Broncos are going to slow this down to their preferred crawl. At 68.4 possessions per game, Boise State’s going to shorten the game, limit transition opportunities, and force UNLV to execute in the halfcourt. That’s a nightmare for the Rebels, who can’t defend and shoot 28.5% from three. When you can’t space the floor or get stops, you’re dead in a grind-it-out game. The head-to-head history supports Boise State’s advantage. The Broncos won 81-59 in Boise last season and 85-89 in Vegas earlier this year. UNLV’s lone recent win came at home (89-85), but that was in a high-possession game that played to their strengths. ExtraMile Arena isn’t giving them that luxury. Boise State’s going to pound the ball inside to Fielder and Buchanan (both averaging 5.6-5.7 rebounds), attack UNLV’s 253rd-ranked opponent field goal defense, and get to the free throw line where they shoot 75%. The Rebels have no answer for this...

I’m laying the 9.5 points with Boise State, and I’m not overthinking this.

This is another prediction that we disagree with. While we do believe that the Broncos should win this game, we do not think they win this game by double-digits. We certainly don't think the spread should be even larger. UNLV will be competitive in this game, and we expect a close one. The final score of this game will be within five points regardless of which team win.



More UNLV Rebels On SI News