The UNLV Runnin' Rebels Will "Take Care Of Business At Home" Against The Montana Grizzlies
With the UNLV Runnin' Rebels tipping off tonight against the Montana Grizzlies in their third game of the season, predictions have been rolling in today. They have been quite favorable for fans of the Rebels and people betting on them. Today, Nikos Lagouretos of Pick Dawgz released his prediction for tonight's game, and he did not stray from the norm, and is expecting a big win by the Rebs tonight.
Pick Dawgz On The UNLV Runnin' Rebels
"UNLV has a 1-1 record this season. They are 1-1 ATS, 2-0 in Over/Under and have a 1-1 home record and a 0-0 away record. UNLV is coming off a 101-69 home win against Chattanooga and will face Memphis, Saint Joseph’s and Maryland next.
Offensively, UNLV averages 91 points per game, which ranks 86th in the nation, while defensively, they allow 77.5 points per game (243rd). The Rebels shoot with 51.4% from the field (64th), and with 33.3% from beyond the arc (167th). They shoot with 74.3% from the free throw line (115th), and grab 40.5 rebounds per game (149th), while dishing out 19.5 assists per game (60th) and committing 15 turnovers per game (270th).
Kimani Hamilton leads UNLV in scoring, with an average of 16 points and 5.5 rebounds. Naas Cunningham follows with 16 points per game, while Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn adds 15.5 points per game."
Pick Dawgz' Prediction For Montana Grizzlies @ UNLV Runnin' Rebels
"In this Montana vs UNLV Prediction, UNLV is coming as -9.5 home favorites. Both teams are coming off opposite outcomes in their previous games, as UNLV destroyed Chattanooga by 32 points at home and are playing once again at home. On the flip side, Montana is coming off a 13-point road defeat and are playing their second straight game on the road, where they already have one loss this season. UNLV is averaging 8.7 points per game more than Montana and have better percentages both from the field and in 3-pointers and I expect them to take care of business at home today. Take UNLV and lay the points.
Nikos Lagouretos's Pick: UNLV -9.5"
While they did not provide an exact score, we agree that the Rebels will win this game by double digits. We have seen some predictions for a large margin of victory, but we believe that right around a 12-point win should be accurate. The Rebels will defend their home court and win this game.
More UNLV Rebels On SI News