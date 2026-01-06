The UNLV Runnin' Rebels @ Wyoming Cowboys Could Come Down To The Wire

The UNLV Runnin' Rebels men's basketball team is on a roll with three consecutive wins and being winners of four of their last five games. However, they have a tough game in front of them tonight on the road in Laramie, Wyoming, against the Wyoming Cowboys.

The experts and analysts are almost completely split on this game. The predictions have been pouring in, and they seem to be more abundant now that the college football season is wrapping up. This has led to a lot more college basketball predictions for us to cover and analyze. The next prediction we are covering comes from Nikos Lagouretos of Pick Dawgz. We'd expect this prediction to make UNLV fans happy.

Pick Dawgz On The UNLV Runnin' Rebels

"Offensively, UNLV averages 80.7 points per game, while allowing 75.7 points per game defensively. The Rebels shoot with 46% from the field and grab 38.5 rebounds per game, while dishing out 15.7 assists per game. They average 4.6 blocks per game and 9.2 steals per game defensively.

Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn leads UNLV in scoring, with an average of 16.9 points per game, while shooting with 46.7% from the field and 86.7% from the free throw line. Howie Fleming Jr. is the team’s leading rebounder with 6.2 per game, while Howie Fleming Jr. also leads the team with 3.2 assists per game."

Pick Dawgz's Prediction For UNLV Runnin' Rebels @ Wyoming Cowboys

"In this UNLV vs Wyoming Prediction, Wyoming is coming as -3.5 home favorites. Wyoming has been the better team this season, with a better overall record and has been almost perfect at home, with just one loss in 9 home games. They are just 1-2 in their last 3 games and 0-3 against the spread, while on the flip side, UNLV is 4-1 in its last 5. Wyoming has been better both offensively and defensively this season, but given both teams’ recent form, I like the value with the road dog in this matchup. Take UNLV and get the +3.5 points."

We don't get an exact score here, but they are rolling with UNLV getting 3.5 points. This game should be an extremely close and hard-fought game. Because this game is on the road, we do give a slight edge to the Cowboys in this one, but it's good to see that there are experts who believe in UNLV. Tonight's game can go either way, and we can't wait to watch it.

