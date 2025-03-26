Top Mountain West Transfers UNLV Should Target Under New Coach Josh Pastner
The UNLV Runnin' Rebels men's basketball team lost a lot of talent to the transfer portal after the firing of former head coach Kevin Kruger However, they have now hired Josh Pastner who could attract talent of his own through the transfer portal.
There is a ton of talent available in the portal from the Mountain West Conference alone. These are three players that UNLV could target in the transfer portal who already play in the Mountain West.
PG Zaon Collins, Fresno State Bulldogs
The junior guard could step in to attempt to replace Dedan Thomas Jr, who has decided to enter the transfer portal. While with the Bulldogs this past season, he scored 12.4 points per game. He also finished fourth in the Mountain West with 4.6 assists per game. Collins would be a nice addition to the Rebels' backcourt.
PF Justin McBride, Nevada Wolf Pack
McBride is a junior forward who still has a lot of potential that can be unlocked. He was a four-star recruit out of high school and is coming off a season in which he averaged 7.8 points and 4.2 rebounds per game. With senior forward Isaiah Cottrell heading to the transfer portal, McBride could fill the void that Cottrell's absence has left in the lineup. This move could help solidify the frontcourt.
SG Tru Washington, New Mexico Lobos
Washington would be a great addition at shooting guard. The junior averaged 11.1 points per game with the Lobos last season with 4.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists. On the defensive side of the ball, he averaged 2.1 steals per game, which was second best in the Mountain West last season. This would be a true game-changer for the Runnin' Rebels and quickly rebuild their backcourt which has been left a little bit thin with shooting guard James Evans Jr heading to the transfer portal along with Thomas Jr.
