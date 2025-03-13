UNLV Basketball's Dedan Thomas Jr. Named to All-Mountain West Conference Third Team
For the second consecutive season, UNLV Runnin' Rebels men's basketball sophomore guard Dedan Thomas Jr has earned all-conference honors. Earlier this week, on Tuesday, Thomas Jr was named to the All-Mountain West Conference third team this season after being named to the All-Mountain West Conference second team and the Mountain West Conference Co-Freshman of the Year last season.
The Rebels' star guard led UNLV in scoring this season with 15.6 points per game and led the team with 4.7 assists per game. Unfortunately, Thomas has been forced to miss UNLV's last six games due to an injury that could potentially end his season, depending on what the Rebels do in tournament play. If he had stayed healthy, this honor likely would have been even greater.
His outstanding performance this season in conference play is what earned him this honor, as well as a Mountain West Player of the Week honor in January. In Mountain West Conference play, he averaged 14.9 points per game and had the second-best assist/turnover ratio in the conference at 2.9 with the third most assists per game in the conference with 5.1. He was also top three in efficiency from the field and played the most minutes per game in the conference while posting three 20-point games and 11 double-digit scoring games.
Thomas Jr will look to climb to even higher hopes next season as a junior when he returns to UNLV as an upperclassman and fully healthy next fall. He's not only a top star at UNLV, but he's one of the best players in the entire conference with the potential to develop into one of the best guards in the entire country. The future is bright for both Thomas Jr and the UNLV Rebels.
