UNLV Basketball Legend Stacey Augmon Returns Under Coach Josh Pastner
The UNLV Runnin' Rebels men's basketball team has brought back a legendary figure from the basketball program. New head coach Josh Pastner has brought back Stacey Augmon to join the men's basketball staff as its Director of Community Engagement.
According to the Rebels' official website, "Augmon will serve as a liaison between the program and its broader community, focusing on strategic alumni relationships, fundraising support, student-athlete mentorship, and recruiting outreach."
UNLV Athletic Director Erick Harper On Stacey Augmon Being Back:
"Stacey Augmon's return to UNLV is a tremendous asset for our community and the Runnin' Rebel program. His deep connection to the university and wealth of experience in basketball make him the perfect ambassador for fostering meaningful relationships and inspiring our student-athletes."
Head Coach Josh Pastner On Stacey Augmon's Value:
"Having Stacey Augmon in our program is invaluable. His legacy and understanding of the Runnin' Rebels and the Las Vegas community will bring a unique perspective that will greatly benefit our outreach efforts, along with our student-athletes. We are thrilled to have him as a part of our team as we work to advance the program."
Stacey Augmon On His Excitement And Dedication To UNLV Basketball:
"I am thrilled to return to UNLV and will do anything I can to help our program. I am committed to connecting with alumni and working closely with our community and university. I look forward to collaborating with Erick Harper, Coach Pastner, and the rest of the staff, and to being a mentor to the young men we have in our program. I would like to sincerely thank AD Harper and Coach Pastner for this opportunity."
The former Rebels star is one of the greatest players to ever step on the court for the school, and his No. 32 jersey has been retired for three decades. This will be his second stint with the program. He brings both college and NBA coaching staff experience with him to the team.