UNLV Hires Former Lakers Trainer Jon Wall As Strength And Conditioning Coach
The UNLV Runnin' Rebels men's basketball head coach Josh Pastner announced Monday that they have brought on Jon Wall to be their strength and conditioning coach. He joins the Rebels after a stint with the Los Angeles Lakers holding the same position. However, this is not his first job in Las Vegas, prior to his job with the Lakers he was the strength and conditioning coach for the G League's Las Vegas Ignite.
This also isn't his first job with a college program, Wall held the Director of Athlete Performance title with Pacific. He worked with the basketball team there as well as overseeing two athletic facilities and installing programs for 17 varsity sports programs. On top of all of that, he also managed the department budget for facility equipment and nutrition.
"Jon is a tremendous addition to our program," Pastner said. "His experience in the NBA and his commitment to athlete development align perfectly with our vision for the Runnin' Rebels. I am confident that under his guidance, our student-athletes will reach new heights in their physical performance and success on the court."
Based on what Wall said after the announcement of his hiring, it sounds like one of the biggest selling points for the Rebels new strength and conditioning coach is the opportunity to once again work in Las Vegas.
"My family and I moved to Las Vegas almost three years ago and it immediately became home for us," Wall said. "We felt the hospitality from day one and quickly found that this community was right for us. I could not possibly be more excited to have the opportunity to join Coach Pastner's staff as we look to build something truly special here."