UNLV’s Josh Pastner Skips NBA Summer League to Prioritize Recruiting
The UNLV Rebels brought in former Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coach Josh Pastner to take over their men's basketball team this offseason after firing Kevin Kruger. Pastner has already displayed his almost obsessive work ethic and massive personality since coming to Las Vegas this offseason. He recently sat down with the Las Vegas Review-Journal during a film study session and spoke about a variety of topics. He discussed how film study and recruiting is a constant process in today's college landscape, and showed his extreme passion about practice and basketball.
Pastner spoke about how he doesn't have time to watch NBA Summer League games in Las Vegas right now because it's an important recruiting period.
Josh Pastner On Skipping NBA Summer League:
“Here’s the thing: I’m not watching the Summer League games... All the players that we’re recruiting have agents — whether you’re going to be in the transfer portal or you’re coming out of high school. Some of the best recruiting is being done right now. You’re still going to deal with high school and grassroots coaches. But the facts are the facts. The agents are going to be involved when you’re dealing with players because money’s involved. You’re paying guys.”
He was asked about how practice has been going, and he gave a passionate and detailed response.
Josh Pastner On UNLV Basketball Practice:
“It’s been good. I think the guys get the message. I’ve been very consistent... I use this phrase a lot: Competitive excellence — that’s motor. I know what it looks like. When you watch our team play, you’ll understand... When I talked about sprinting the floor for my bigs, I showed Usain Bolt. When I say sprint the floor or cut, you better do it like Usain Bolt... I showed volleyball clips to our guys. These incredible women athletes, they would dive on the floor head first to get the volleyball. One jumps on the chairs, hits it and saves it. I said, ‘That’s what I want to see you do on Gucci row... Every second you’ve got. It’s obsessive with me."