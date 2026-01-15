UNLV Lady Rebels And Las Vegas Aces Team Up For Free Clinic For Kids

On January 31, 2026, the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces organization will be teaming up with the UNLV Rebels athletic department to honor the 40th annual celebration of National Girls and Women in Sports Day. They will be hosting a free sports clinic before the 12:00 PM local time tip-off of the UNLV Lady Rebels matchup with the Colorado State Rams at the Pavilion, which is the Lady Rebs' home court. However, the event will take place at the Mendenhall Center at 9:00 AM local time.

There will be players and staff members from both UNLV and the Aces who will interact and participate with children in 8th grade and under at the free clinic. The UNLV Rebels' official website provided more details about the event and the game that will follow it.

The UNLV Rebels Official Website On The Agenda For The 40th Annual Celebration Of National Girls And Women In Sports Day And Ticket Details

"The morning will begin with a free sports clinic involving players and staff from several athletic teams at UNLV and members of the Aces organization will be assisting put on the event for kids in 8th grade and under at Mendenhall Center. Doors will open at 9:00 a.m. while the clinic will begin at 9:30 a.m., with different stations set up across the Mendenhall floor. Following the event, all participants are invited to attend the UNLV Lady Rebels Mountain West contest against Colorado State for free, with the game tipping-off at 12:00 p.m. in The Pavilion. All participants will receive free food and complimentary admission to the game and kids always get in free.

For additional tickets, visit UNLVTickets.com. Tickets for the game are $6 when purchased in advance and online. General admission tickets at the door are $10 ($8 for seniors, UNLV faculty/staff and alumni). UNLV students and Nevada high school students (presenting student ID) as well as all children 12 and under enter free."

This is a great event for the community and to get young children involved in basketball, and to give them an opportunity to meet some of their favorite local basketball stars. It should be a great afternoon with both a great game and a fun clinic for the kids. Hopefully, everyone has a great time, and the Lady Rebels can come away with a big Mountain West Conference victory.

