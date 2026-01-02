UNLV Lady Rebels Blow Out Fresno State Bulldogs On New Year's Eve

The UNLV Lady Rebels women's basketball team blew out the Fresno State Bulldogs on New Year's Eve by a score of 85 - 59. It was the Rebels' third consecutive win, with all three of those wins coming in Mountain West Conference play. Beating Fresno State brings their record to 8 - 5 and 3 - 0 in the Mountain West. Falling to the Lady Rebs drops the Bulldogs to .500 at 7 - 7, and 1 - 2 in Mountain West play. UNLV is in a three-way tie for first place in the conference with the Colorado State Rams and San Diego State Aztecs. These teams will meet again in the second-to-last game of the season.

UNLV took over this game in the second quarter, outscoring Fresno State 27 - 11 in the period, which was propelled by a 12 - 2 run that kicked off when the game was tied at 18. The Rebels never looked back after that. This was an impressive team victory for the Rebels, which kept them undefeated in the conference.

Mariah Elohim came off the bench to lead UNLV in scoring with 17 points in 27 minutes. The senior guard shot 7 - 12 from the field and 3 - 7 from beyond the three-point arc.

Senior forward Shelbee Brown had another strong game, scoring 15 points, shooting 5 - 9 from the field. She also chipped in with a team-high nine rebounds. The most impressive part of her game may have been her zero turnovers, although she did also dish out two assists, snatch two steals, and blocked a shot.

Jasmyn Lott also continued her impressive offensive play in a well-rounded game, shooting 6 - 13 from the field. The senior guard scored 15 points and contributed with five rebounds and five assists.

Meadow Roland and Aaliyah Alexander continued to have strong games. Roland scored 14 points with eight rebounds on 6 - 8 shots, while Alexander scored 13 points and dished out five assists.

The star of the game for the Bulldogs was Jaisa Gamble, who scored 13 points on 6 - 12 shooting, with five rebounds, one assist, two steals, and two blocks. It was an impressive performance from the senior forward.

Next up for the Lady Rebels are the Air Force Falcons this weekend. They will look to move to 4 - 0 in the Mountain West with another big conference win.

