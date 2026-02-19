UNLV Lady Rebels Blown Out On Their Home Court By San Diego State Aztecs

The UNLV Lady Rebels women's basketball team went on the road and got blown out by the San Diego State Aztecs on Wednesday night. San Diego State won the game by 18 points, by a score of 80 - 62.

This victory establishes the Aztecs as the clear top team in the Mountain West Conference after defeating the defending champs twice, both at home and on the road. The Aztecs will be the Mountain West regular-season champs this season.

This was a tough loss for UNLV, who has grown accustomed to being the Mountain West regular season champions. That won't be the case this season, and that's going to be a tough pill to swallow. They are tied for second place with the Boise State Broncos at 12 - 4 in Mountain West play.

UNLV and Boise State will face off in the final game of the regular season, which will take place on March 4. It could be a massive game with the winner locking up second place and better positioning themselves for the Mountain West tournament.

Meadow Roland continued her incredible play with another double-double. The sophomore forward scored 18 points, which was tied for the team high with Aaliyah Alexander. Roland also pulled down 15 rebounds with two assists and two blocks. She has continued her impressive play and her quest to be named the Mountain West Player of the Year.

Naomi Panganiban was the leading scorer for San Diego State. The sophomore guard scored 20 points on 7 - 14 shooting. She also chipped in with two rebounds, two steals, and a block.

All five starters for the Aztecs scored in double digits. They shot a ridiculous 29 - 64. They also had the edge in both rebounds (46 - 40) and assists (14 - 7), and had less than half as many turnovers (13 - 6). It was a dominant performance from San Diego State, who pulled away in a big way in the fourth quarter. The Aztecs went into the final period with a five-point lead and outscored them 25 - 11 in the fourth quarter.

Next up for the Rebels are their in-state rivals, the Nevada Wolf Pack. This game will be played in Las Vegas at the Cox Pavilion. When these teams faced off earlier in the season, the Rebels beat the Wolf Pack on their home court in Reno, Nevada. Every game is now a must-win game for the Rebels, who are looking to finish in second place in the Mountain West standings.

