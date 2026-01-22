UNLV Lady Rebels Crush Air Force Falcons By 31 Points

The UNLV Lady Rebels women's basketball team completely dismantled the Air Force Falcons on Wednesday night. They blew them out by 31 points by a score of 78 - 47. This game was over by the time it reached the half. By that point, the Rebels already led by 20 points, 41 - 21. About four minutes into the game, the Rebels went on a 13 - 2 run, soon followed by a 14 - 4 run in the second quarter, and never looked back from there. UNLV finished the game out-shooting the Falcons 53% to 28% from the field.

With this win, the Rebels bounced back from their overtime loss to the San Diego State Aztecs to move to 8 - 1 in the Mountain West Conference and 13 - 6 overall. They are now 0.5 games out of first place behind the Aztecs. Air Force dropped to 2 - 7 in conference play with this loss and 8 - 11 overall. They'll take on the New Mexico Lobos next on Saturday afternoon.

The standout star of this game for the Rebels was Shelbee Brown. The senior forward led the team in points, pouring in 20 points in 26 minutes, while shooting 9 - 12 from the field and making 2 - 3 free throws. She also contributed with eight rebounds, three assists, and a steal. It was a great game for a player who has already won two Old Trapper Mountain West Player of the Week awards in the past month.

Other team leaders included Meadow Roland, who led the team in both rebounds and blocks. The sophomore forward pulled down a team-high nine boards and blocked two shots. Senior guard Aaliyah Alexander led the team with four assists, and senior guard Mariah Elohim led the team in bench points with 10, while chipping in with five rebounds and three assists.

For Air Force, their top player was Emily Adams. The senior forward led the team with 12 points and also had a team-high nine rebounds. She also had three of the team's 11 assists.

Next up for the Lady Rebs, they go back on the road to take on the Nevada Wolf Pack. The Wolf Pack is currently sitting at 3 - 6 in Mountain West play and 7 - 12. These arch rivals will faceoff on Saturday afternoon.

