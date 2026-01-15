UNLV Lady Rebels Crush The San Jose State Spartans On The Road To Remain Undefeated

The UNLV Lady Rebels women's basketball team remained undefeated in Mountain West Conference play when they went on the road and dismantled the San Jose State Spartans by a score of 78 - 50. It was a dominant performance from the Rebels, who jumped out to a big lead with an 11 - 3 run in the first quarter and never looked back. With this win, the Rebels maintain a share of first place with the San Diego State Aztecs in the Mountain West at 7 - 0. Overall, the Lady Rebs climb to 12 - 5.

San Jose State continues to spiral in the midst of a nightmarishly bad season, dropping to 0 - 7 in Mountain West play, and 2 - 16 overall. These are two teams going in very different directions. As UNLV looks to make a run at a Mountain West Championship and a bid in the 2026 NCAA Tournament, for all intents and purposes, the Spartans' season is over.

UNLV had three players score double-digit points, and they crushed San Jose State on the boards, out-rebounding them 47 - 30. The Rebels also played much better team ball, dishing out 22 assists to the Spartans' 12. San Jose State also had issues protecting the ball, allowing seven steals and turning the ball over 20 times, while UNLV had just 11 total turnovers.

Mariah Elohim came off the bench in this game to lead the team with a career-high 18 points. Every shot she took was from beyond the three-point line, and she hit 6 - 10 of them. The senior guard also chipped in with two rebounds and three assists.

Shelbee Brown posted yet another double-double in this game, continuing her incredible play. The senior forward scored 12 points on 4 - 10 shooting from the field and grabbed a team-high 13 rebounds. She also chipped in with two assists and three steals.

Senior forward Destiny Brown also had a great game, scoring 15 points in 18 minutes. She also pulled down nine rebounds, with one assist, and one steal. This was easily her best game of the season so far.

Next up for the Lady Rebels is a massive matchup back in Las Vegas against the San Diego State Aztecs, in a battle for first place in the Mountain West. These two 7 - 0 Mountain West teams will face off on Saturday afternoon, in what will be the biggest game of the season for both teams up to this point.

