UNLV Lady Rebels Crush The Wyoming Cowgirls To Win Sixth Straight

The UNLV Lady Rebels women's basketball team came away with another big Mountain West Conference victory this weekend over the Wyoming Cowgirls to extend their current winning streak to six games. This was a blowout with the Lady Rebs knocking off the Cowgirls by a score of 82 - 53. The win moves the Rebels to 11 - 5 overall, and they are now one of just two undefeated Mountain West teams at 6 - 0. They are tied for first place with the San Diego State Aztecs.

This was a brutal loss for Wyoming, who were dominated in this game on their home court. The loss drops them to 4 - 11 overall, and 1 - 5 in Mountain West play. Wyoming is just barely keeping themselves out of the basement of the conference.

Meadow Roland led UNLV with 18 points in just 22 points in this game. The sophomore forward shot 8 - 19 from the field and 2 - 4 from beyond the three-point line. She also pulled down 12 rebounds to help her secure a double-double in this game.

Speaking of double-doubles, Shelbee Brown has been a double-double machine. This game was no exception. The senior forward scored a season-high 17 points in 24 minutes and snatched down a team-best 14 rebounds. She also chipped in with two assists and two steals, while shooting 50% from the floor, making 7 - 14 shots. She is the back-to-back reigning Old Trapper Mountain West Player of the Week, and has made a case for winning the award for the third consecutive week with the way she continues to play.

For the Cowgirls, Jane Rumpf was the best player in this game. The freshman forward recorded a double-double of her own. She scored 16 points, which was tied for the team high with Malene Pedersen, and she pulled down 10 rebounds. Rumpf also chipped in with four assists and five of Wyoming's six blocks. It was a great game from the freshman, who was one of the few bright spots for the Cowgirls in this one.

Next up for the Rebels is a road game against the San Jose Spartans. Earlier, we mentioned that Wyoming "is just barely keeping themselves out of the basement of the conference." The only reason that they aren't in last place is that the Spartans are 0 - 6 in Mountain West play and 2 - 15 overall. We wouldn't want to overlook any team, but this is certainly a game that Lady Rebs should extend their winning streak in.



More UNLV Rebels On SI News