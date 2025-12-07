UNLV Lady Rebels Crushed By The Rice Owls In 25-Point Loss

The UNLV Lady Rebels women's basketball team was blown off the court on Saturday by the Rice Owls. Rice won the game by a score of 75 - 50. This game was ugly in the first half and got significantly worse in the second half. In the first and third quarters, the Rebels were outscored 41 - 13. UNLV was dominated in all aspects of this game, and they are going to have to be better than this when they start Mountain West play.

The loss dropped the Rebels to 5 - 4 on the season and brought Rice to 7 - 3. UNLV has two more games before conference play begins. Their first conference game will be against the New Mexico Lobos.

Jasmyn Lott was the Rebels' leading scorer in this game with 10 points, shooting 4 - 10 from the field. She also led the team with eight rebounds and chipped in with one assist and one block.

Meadow Roland and Aaliyah Alexander were held to a combined four total points on 2 - 18 shooting. They also combined for just six rebounds and zero assists. Teagan Colvin and Shelbee Brown were the best players for UNLV in this game. Colvin scored eight points on 3 - 3 shooting with four rebounds and three assists. Brown also scored eight points, but on 3 - 8 shooting with seven rebounds, one assist, and three steals.

The Lady Rebels were outshot 35% - 44% from the field, 30% - 55% from beyond the three-point arc, and 58% - 88% from the free-throw line. Rice also had 24 assists to UNLV's six, and they won the turnover battle 16 - 9. This game was dominated by the Owls from start to finish.

Dominique Ennis led the Owls in scoring with 20 points, shooting 7 - 18 from the field and 6 - 11 from three. The senior guard also chipped in with three rebounds, four assists, two steals, and two blocks.

Next up for the Rebels are the Cincinnati Bearcats on Saturday. The Bearcats are currently 4 - 5. Nevertheless, they will have to play much better than they played in this game if they are going to compete against Cincinnati in this game or any team in the future. This was a disappointing outing, but we are confident that head coach Lindy La Rocque will fix this and get this right, and the Lady Rebs will bounce back and look much better the next time they step on the court.

More UNLV Rebels On SI News