UNLV Lady Rebels Defeat Nevada Wolf Pack In Rivalry Game

The UNLV Lady Rebels women's basketball team knocked off their arch rivals, the Nevada Wolf Pack, this weekend to win their second consecutive game. UNLV won a hard-fought game by a score of 62 - 57. With this win, the Lady Rebs move to 9 - 1 in Mountain West Conference play and 14 - 6 overall on the season. Nevada drops to 3 - 7 in Mountain West play and just 7 - 13 overall on the season.

After knocking off their rivals, the Rebels remain just 0.5 games back of first place behind the San Diego State Aztecs, who remain undefeated in conference play at 9 - 0. They are also responsible for the lone blemish on UNLV's conference record.

In a close game like this, it doesn't take much to swing the game. The Rebels out-rebounded the Wolf Pack 39 - 32, and made 24 - 56 shots at 43%, while Nevada made 22 - 57 shots at 39%. This is what swung the game in the Lady Rebs' favor after they entered the fourth quarter down 48 - 47.

Shelbee Brown finished this game as the Rebels' leading scorer. The senior forward scored a team-best 15 points on an efficient shooting night, making 5 - 8 from the field and 5 - 6 from the free-throw line. She was one of three Rebels to score in double-digits in the win.

Meadow Roland also had a big game, scoring 13 points and chipping in with 10 rebounds and one assist. The third Lady Rebel to score in double-digits was Aaliyah Alexander. She scored 10 points on 4 - 9 shooting, including 2 - 3 from beyond the three-point arc, and contributed with five rebounds, two assists, one steal, and one block.

The top star in this game for the Wolf Pack was Skylar Durley. It was a well-rounded performance from the freshman guard. She scored 10 points in the game, while also contributing with six rebounds, four assists, and a block.

Next up for the Lady Rebels are the New Mexico Lobos. UNLV will hit the road and travel to Albuquerque, New Mexico. These teams will face off on Wednesday night. This will be a big game for both teams. The Lobos will enter this game at 5 - 4 in Mountain West play. UNLV will look to extend their winning streak to three games as they continue to pursue first place in the conference.

