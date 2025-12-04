UNLV Lady Rebels Dominate The UTSA Roadrunners

The UNLV Lady Rebels women's basketball team went on the road to San Antonio, Texas, on Wednesday night and dismantled the UTSA Roadrunners. UNLV won the game by a score of 66 - 39. This game was over early, with the Lady Rebs starting off the game on a 13 - 0 run and ultimately outscoring the Roadrunners 20 - 2 in the first quarter. After gaining the lead early, they never looked back.

That is now three consecutive wins for the Rebels, who brought their record up to 5 - 3 on the season with the win. UTSA dropped below .500 to 3 - 4 with the loss. Following the big win, UNLV head coach Lindy La Rocque spoke about her team's impressive performance.

"We talked all week about our team being road tough, and I thought we did a great job coming out from the jump with great intention and purpose of executing our game plan, playing physical, hard-nosed basketball," La Rocque said. "So that we could put ourselves in a position to win."

Senior guard Jasmyn Lott was the star of the game for the Rebels. She scored 21 points in 26 minutes, shooting 9 - 15 from the field and 3 - 6 from beyond the three-point line. Lott also chipped in with three rebounds, one assist, and one block.

Sophomore Meadow Roland struggled shooting in this game, but continued to be an important contributor to the team. Roland scored seven points, shooting just 2 - 11 from the field, 0 - 2 from three, and 3 - 4 from the free-throw line. Those three free throws were the only free throws made in the game by the Rebels, who as a team shot 3 - 6 from the line. She also grabbed a team-high 14 rebounds, four assists, and three blocks.

Aaliyah Alexander started to get back on track in this game. The senior guard scored 10 points, shooting 3 - 7 from the field and 2 - 3 from beyond the arc. She also had three rebounds, three assists, one steal, and one block.

There weren't many highlights in this game for UTSA as they were dominated across the board in just about every statistical category. We'd have to point to Cheyenne Rowe as their top player in this game. The senior forward scored nine points, shooting 4 - 14 from the field and 0 - 2 from three, with eight rebounds and one assist.

This was the first of four consecutive road games for the Lady Rebels. After this stretch of road games, they will start Mountain West Conference play. Next up for UNLV are the Rice Owls on Saturday afternoon.

