UNLV Lady Rebels Drop Their First Mountain West Game To San Diego State Aztecs

The UNLV Lady Rebels women's basketball team lost their first game in Mountain West Conference play this weekend on their home court against the San Diego State Aztecs. UNLV lost this game by a score of 75 - 66. It took overtime to determine this game, but the Aztecs ran away with the win in the extra period, outscoring the Rebels 12 - 3 in overtime. This was a battle for control of the Mountain West between two teams undefeated in conference play. With this loss, the Lady Rebs drop to 7 - 1 in the Mountain West and 12 - 6 overall, while San Diego State moves into sole possession of first place with a conference record of 8 - 0, and an overall record of 14 - 3.

This was a tough loss for the Rebels, but head coach Lindy La Rocque views this as a learning lesson that can help them later in the season.

“We kind of forgot what it felt like to kind of get punched,” La Rocque said. “So this isn’t a bad reminder. It’s not a bad reminder. It’s not even February yet... Maybe (it’s) good to feel some of that disappointment, but then come back Monday and fix it. Fix it. That’s the message... We get them again at their place. So this doesn’t decide the conference championship, but it was a great game... I’d love to be playing them at their place and maybe they’re undefeated, maybe they’re not. But with the same first place (title) on the line, I’d love that.”

UNLV had four players score double-digit points in this game, with Aaliyah Alexander leading the way with a team-high 18 points in 30 minutes. The senior guard shot 7 - 13 from the field, 1 - 2 from beyond the three-point arc, and 3 - 3 from the free-throw line. She also chipped in with two rebounds and a team-best five assists.

What this loss came down to was defense and turnovers. San Diego State turned the ball over 16 times, but came away with 12 steals. UNLV turned the ball over 24 times and came away with just five steals. The Rebels turned it over far more rapidly and did a bad job of protecting the ball. Everything else across the board was pretty much even. These teams were tied with 32 rebounds, and the Rebels even outshot the Aztecs. Turnovers were the killer for the Lady Rebs.

Naomi Panganiban was the leading scorer for the Aztecs. The sophomore guard poured in 20 points and chipped in with one rebound and four assists.

Next up for the Rebels are the Air Force Falcons on Wednesday night, back on their home court in Las Vegas.

More UNLV Rebels On SI News