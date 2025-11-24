UNLV Lady Rebels Drop Third Straight To The Arizona State Sun Devils
The UNLV Lady Rebels' women's basketball team dropped another close game this weekend against the Arizona State Sun Devils. Arizona State won the game by a score of 56 - 53. This was a tight back-and-forth game, with the Rebels taking the lead in the fourth quarter at 43 - 42 before ultimately falling behind and losing a one-possession game. The loss drops the Lady Rebs below .500 with a record of 2 - 3, while the Sun Devils climb to 5 - 0 with the win. UNLV will look to bounce back this week in their annual UNLV Turkey Tip-Off on Wednesday when they host the Creighton Bluejays at the Thomas & Mack Center, followed by the Northern Iowa Panthers on Friday at the same venue. These are both games that the Lady Rebs should win in Las Vegas.
One of the key reasons you can point to why UNLV lost this game is their poor three-point shooting. They made just 9 - 26 threes at a rate of 35%. Arizona State made 5 - 12 three-pointers at 42%. The Sun Devils were both more efficient and didn't jack up so many missed threes. UNLV was also out-rebounded 35 - 30 and had fewer assists at 15 - 11. In a game this close, these small shortcomings can be the difference in the game.
Outside of her poor shooting, sophomore forward Meadow Roland had another big game. She did shoot just 5 - 13 from the field and 1 - 6 from beyond the three-point arch, but she also scored 11 points, pulled down 11 boards, and blocked five shots. She continues to be the most well-rounded player on this team.
Senior forward Shelbee Brown also had a solid game. She scored eight points, making 4 - 6 shots, pulled down nine rebounds, and led the team with four assists and three steals. The only concern here was that she also led the team with six turnovers. It was a great game, but she has to protect the ball better.
Jasmyn Lott and Mariah Elohim tied for the team lead in scoring with 12 points. This was also a tough night for Aaliyah Alexander, who scored just three points, shooting 1 - 7 from the field with two rebounds, no assists, one steal, and a turnover. She will bounce back in her next game.
Junior forward McKinna Brackens was the star of the night for the Sun Devils. She scored 23 points, shooting 10 - 17 from the floor, and 3 - 5 from three. Brackens also chipped in with 10 rebounds, two assists, and a block.
