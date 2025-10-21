UNLV Lady Rebels Extend Head Coach Lindy La Rocque
The UNLV Lady Rebels have extended their head coach, Lindy La Rocque, for five more years. She is now locked up for the remainder of the decade and is under contract until 2030. Both Interim President Chris Heavey and Director of Athletics Erick Harper announced the extension on Tuesday.
During her time in Las Vegas, La Rocque has gone 128 - 30 and has been named the Mountain West Conference Coach of the Year three times. She has led the Lady Rebs to four-straight regular season conference championships and has won three consecutive Mountain West Tournaments before getting upset in the second round last season. She has been an incredible success at UNLV, and this extension is a huge win for the school and the women's basketball program.
UNLV Interim President Chris Heavey On Extending UNLV Lady Rebels Head Women's Basketball Coach Lindy La Rocque
"Coach La Roque is a proven winner and transcendent leader who has developed the UNLV Lady Rebels into an elite program nationally and a fan favorite here in Las Vegas, while empowering countless student-athletes to reach their potential on and off the court," Heavey said. "Coach La Roque is one of UNLV's most veteran and winningest coaches, and I am thrilled to continue our partnership with her as she continues to build on the tangible momentum of our women's basketball program."
UNLV Director of Athletics Erick Harper On La Rocque's Extension
"We are incredibly fortunate to have Coach La Rocque leading our women's basketball program. In just five seasons, she has transformed the Lady Rebels into a proven winner, earning three Mountain West Coach of the Year honors and guiding us to four straight regular-season conference championships, three Mountain West tournament titles, and four postseason appearances. Extending her contract through 2029-30 reinforces our commitment to sustained excellence, continued student-athlete development, and the vibrant Las Vegas community that supports our women's basketball program."
La Rocque On Her New Five-Year Extension
"This extension is a reflection of the standard set by our players, coaches and all of the support staff that touch our program on a daily basis. I'm proud of the championships we've brought to UNLV and eager to go for many more! We're appreciative of the opportunity to continue to push this program to the highest level of women's college basketball."
More UNLV Rebels On SI News