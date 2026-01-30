UNLV Lady Rebels Fall To New Mexico Lobos On The Road

The UNLV Lady Rebels suffered their second Mountain West Conference loss on Wednesday night at the hands of the New Mexico Lobos in Albuquerque. This was also their first road loss of the season in conference play. New Mexico won this game by a score of 68 - 57. The loss drops the Laby Rebels to 14 - 7 overall and 9 - 2 in Mountain West play, which leaves them 1.5 games back of first place behind the San Diego State Aztecs, who have already beaten UNLV at the Pavilion in Las Vegas. For the Lobos, they climb to 6 - 4 in the Mountain West and 14 - 7 overall.

It was the first quarter that was the ultimate demise for the Rebels. They were outscored 20 - 9 in the period and were playing catch-up the whole game from there. Not once did UNLV hold the lead in this game. The Lobos shot 50.9% from the field in this game, making 28 - 55 shots, while the Lady Rebs only managed to make 40.4% of their shots on 21 - 52 shooting. This included the Lobos shooting 45% from the three-point line (9 - 20), while the Rebels shot just 27% (4 - 15).

Jasmyn Lott led the Rebels with 19 points in 34 minutes. She made 7 - 13 from the field, 1 - 3 from beyond the three-point arch, and 4 - 5 from the free-throw line. The senior guard also dished out one assist.

Aaliyah Alexander was the only other Lady Rebel to score in double-digits. The senior guard scored 12 points in 34 minutes on 3 - 8 shooting from the field, 1 - 2 from three, and 5 - 6 from the line. She also chipped in with three rebounds, three assists, and a steal.

New Mexico played a well-balanced team game, with Joana Magalhaes leading the team with 15 points. Jesse Joaquim dominated the boards with 14 rebounds, and Destinee Hooks probably had the best overall game for the Lobos. Hooks scored 13 points in 29 minutes on 5 - 6 shooting from the field, 2 - 2 from behind the arc, and 1 - 2 from the stripe. She also contributed two rebounds and three assists.

Next up for the Lady Rebels are the Colorado State Rams, back on their home court in Las Vegas. The second-place Rebs and third-place Rams will face off on Saturday afternoon in a huge Mountain West showdown.

