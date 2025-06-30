UNLV Lady Rebels Fire Up For 2025 Season With Youth Camp And Awesome Hype Video
It feels like the college basketball season just ended, but we are rapidly charging into next season. It's starting to feel a lot like basketball season for the UNLV Lady Rebels women's basketball team. Led by head coach Lindy La Rocque, the Lady Rebs just finished up their youth camp, which La Rocque described as amazing.
"MAZING week of camp! 🎰❤️🌟Future Lady Rebels - thank you! See you again soon!"
The team may be on a slight summer break, but behind the scenes the work never stops. The Lady Rebels are also now looking for practice players for the team to practice against when the time comes. The only stipulation listed is that you have to be enrolled at UNLV to participate.
However, what really got the women's basketball juices flowing is the awesome new hype video the team just released. It shows the team giving it their all in practice, preparing for the upcoming season. All the stars are featured in the video.
The new season probably can't come soon enough for any of the returning players and coaches. They will want to get the bad taste out of their mouth after a very disappointing end to the 2024 - 2025 season. La Rocque will look to lead them back to the NCAA Tournament this season after a shocking early exit from the Mountain West Conference Tournament last season. So far it looks like these ladies are already firing on all cylinders.