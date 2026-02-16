UNLV Lady Rebels Forward Meadow Roland Has Her Sights Set On "Player Of The Year" In The Mountain West

The UNLV Lady Rebels women's basketball team is in the midst of another strong season in the Mountain West Conference. Sophomore forward Meadow Roland has played a huge role in their success this season. After being named the Mountain West Freshman of the Year and Sixth Player of the Year last season, she has her sights set even higher this year. This week, she was named the Old Trapper Mountain West Player of the Year for the fourth time this season.

Both Roland and her head coach, Lindy La Rocque, are hoping her performance this season will result in her being named the Mountain West Player of the Year. Both of them spoke about it after her big 27-point game in their win over the Grand Canyon Lopes this weekend.

UNLV Lady Rebels Sophomore Forward Meadow Roland On What She Hopes Comes Next

“Player of the year,” Roland said.

Roland On Her Recent Scoring Surge

“I’m just being more aggressive. Dominating the paint is something that I’m taking pride in right now, and just having patience down there, allowing my teammates to give me space.”

Roland On Her Teammates Stepping Up When They Need Them

“Every game isn’t going to be perfect, and even when they aren’t, (my teammates) still have my back.”

Lady Rebels Head Coach Lindy La Rocque On Roland Deserving All The Awards And Accolades She Gets

“We met with Meadow after last season, and it was like, ‘This is great. You deserve these awards. What do you want to do next?’ And I think her and I both didn’t even have to say it.”

La Rocque On Roland Putting In The Work To Be The Best Player In The Mountain West Conference

“It’s about putting in the work, and it’s harder when you’re the top of the scouting report for other people. Of course, I’m biased to my own children, and she is mine. But I think if she continues to do what she does — I can’t vote for her, but it would be hard for me to think that other people wouldn’t.”

La Rocque On Roland Stepping Up As A Leader

“I’ve given her kind of full leadership responsibility since the beginning of the year, and she’s embraced that. But then there just comes the part of being comfortable with it. Why has she played so well lately? I think she feels a little free.”

